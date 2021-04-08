Webber, John

REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO - John Forrest Webber was born May 10, 1945, to the late Earlie Hall, born to and reared by his late mother; Learlie H. Webber. He passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a member of Sherman Grove MB Church. John attended school in Pontotoc County. As a young man he loved fishing.
John was the first African American DJ in Tupelo, known to many as “Dr. Webb”. He got his start at WTUP in the 1970’s. John had a passion for the music industry. He worked for over 40 years at various stations across the country. He was honored by United Brothers & Sisters of Tupelo in 2011 for his achievements. John was a very witty and charming soul. He had a way of putting a smile on your face. His most enjoyable moments are those he shared with his children, grandchildren and family. John was a great storyteller and had many to share with family & friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; three daughters, Marcina Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Allison Fuller (Eric) of Tupelo; Adrian Brim (Cedric) of Tupelo; three sons, Bryan Webber Jones (Tawana) of Tupelo; Marcus Zinn of Pontotoc & George Woodruff of Chicago; sisters, Janice Banks of Red Hill & Trannie J. Wilson of Verona; brother, Michael Hall (Tonia) of Gulfport; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his infant child, Baby Girl Webber; his mother, Learlie H. Webber; father, Earlie Hall and brother, Artie Webber Sr.
Private family services will be held in Ohio. Local private memorial will be held at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.