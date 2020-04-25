Lue Ellen Hampton Webber, 57, passed away on Monday, April 20,2020 at Alliance HealthCare in Holly Springs, MS. Lue was born in Ashland, MS and was the daughter of Jesse Mae Hampton and the late JT Hampton. She was a graduate of Ashland High School and graduate of Rust College with a BS in Political Science. She was employed at Regional Health Center in Ashland, MS, as a Counselor. She was a member of Sand Hill M. B. Church in Lamar, MS. She is survived by her husband Kirkland Webber of 27 years, her son Kirkland Columbus-T Webber, mother Jessie Hampton, her siblings Charles Hampton, Vera Kelley, Margaret Tipler, Jessie Echols, JT Hampton,Tracy Hampton and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
