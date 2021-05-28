Willie D. "Joe" Webber, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Shady Grove McCondy Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Shady Grove McCondy Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Church Cemetery.

