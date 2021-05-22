Betty Jean Tribble Webster, 91, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Monroe Regional Medical Center in Aberdeen. She was born January 20, 1930, in the Quincy Community of Monroe County to Joseph Hall Tribble and Crim Rogers Tribble. She married Hoyt Coleman Webster on August 11, 1948. Following in her mother's footsteps, she soon obtained her educator's certificate from East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba and began teaching at the age of 18. After the birth of her first child, she completed her education degree from the University of Mississippi. Her 37-year career consisted of teaching at Pine Grove Schools in Monroe County, Clarkson Schools in Webster County, Reform Schools in Choctaw County, and Greenwood Springs and Becker Schools in Monroe County. She was a member of Greenbrier United Methodist Church and a resident of Becker for 61 years. She enjoyed crocheting, growing beautiful flowers, and seeing her many former students. She was the happiest when spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include three daughters, Joann Brosky (Joe) of Becker, Peggy Wiltshire (Buddy) of Belmont, and Susan Eldridge (Barry) of Houston; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Webster of Ridgeland; one sister-in-law, Johnnie Baker (Grady) of Caledonia; 11 grandchildren, Beth Johnson (Scott), Jim Brosky, David Webster (Katie), Laura Lindley (Scott), Amanda Cunningham (Steven), Cole Eldridge (Alissa), Emily Schallock (Marcus), Allison Wiltshire, Chase Eldridge, Cara Jill Eldridge, and Wesley Wiltshire; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Maddie Johnson, Joseph and James Lindley, and Kalindi Sibal; a host of nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Valerie Luker; and her special daughter and caregiver, Sandra Colburn (Larry). She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hoyt Coleman Webster; her son, the Rev. Dr. Wayne Webster; her parents; her brother and his wife, Joseph L. and Mary Dell Tribble. Services will be Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. Burial will be in the Durrett Cemetery in Quincy, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and great-grandsons. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pickle Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the many healthcare workers from the facilities of North Mississippi Medical Centers, Amory and Tupelo, The Meadows Rehabilitation Unit of Fulton, and especially her friends at the Monroe Regional Medical Center of Aberdeen, who have all been a part of her life since her illness began.
