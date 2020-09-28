Roger Carl Wedekind, age 95, died September 20, 2020 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Roger was born February 6, 1925 to Art and Doris (Short) Wedekind in Zion, Illinois. A highlight of Roger's life was his time in the Navy in 1943-1946. He served as an aviation machinist at the naval base in New Orleans. There he learned to fly and developed his life-long love of flying. He was proud to serve his country in World War II. In 1947 Roger married Laurel (Craig) in Zion, Illinois, where 5 children were born to them: Lu, Angela, Dana, Mark, and Sheila. Roger worked as a heating and air conditioning technician. In 1967 Roger married Ann (Mattson) Matthews and became step-dad to Laura and Neal. In 1989 they retired to Fulton, Mississippi, enjoying friendships as warm as the weather. Roger and Ann taught Adult Sunday School class at Meadowwood Baptist Church in Amory, Mississippi. In 2016 they moved north to Bemidji, Minnesota to be near their daughter Laura in their older years. Roger put his faith in Christ at an early age, and enjoyed learning more about his Savior. He was often heard to say, "My God has taken good care of me." He independently built an apartment and 3 homes in his lifetime, one after the age of 60. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and all kinds of building, trips to Florida, and sitting in the warm sunshine under a blue sky. Roger was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara (Donald) Moore and Karen (Doug) Baughman, and grandsons Lane Matthews and Amos Boetius. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann; brother Gilbert Wedekind; children Lu (Paul) Perry, Angela (Pieter) Engelbrecht, Dana (Howard) Johnson, Mark (Ruth) Wedekind, Sheila (Nick) Padilla; Laura (Scott) Engelstad, and Neal (Angie) Matthews; and numerous nephews and nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. If you care to give a memorial, the family prefers Missionary Aviation Fellowship (maf.org) or Alzheimers research. A memorial service will be held on October 10, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji, MN. Visitation is at 1:00 and the service at 2:00. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed at efcbemidji.org/live. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
