Dr. Dawn Weed departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO on July 8, 1964, Dr. Weed was the daughter of Jim and Janette Weed. A force of nature, Dawn was a tenacious and determined woman. She graduated in 1982 from Hatley High School where she was honored with the title of Homecoming Queen as well as Miss Hatley High School. In 1991, she graduated with an Elementary Education Degree from MUW. She then received her Master's degree from the W in 1994 and then her Specialist in 2004 from Ole Miss. Finally she received a PHD in Education from Ole Miss in 2010. Dawn was a National Board Certified educator as well as an administrator serving in many positions such as Principal at Como Schools as well as Assistant Principal at Batesville Elementary. Her love for her students, excitement for teaching and innovative techniques for educating was legendary and many of her students kept in touch for years. Her thirst for adventure and lifelong learning led her to an adventure in South Africa rescuing penguins from an oil spill. She had a heart for the underdog, both human and animal. For 26 years, Dawn poured her heart and soul into teaching and education administration until health problems forced her to retire. She was blessed by God with three children and three grandchildren. She had a huge heart for children and cherished the memories they shared. Dawn's beauty, charm and wit were well-known to anyone with whom she was acquainted and her smile could light up any room. She deeply loved her family, her pets, and her flowers, especially the African Violet and the Passion Flower. Dawn enjoyed all types of music, especially Rhythm and Blues and Soul Music. Morgan Freeman's Ground Zero Blues Club was one of her favorite spots to enjoy music. An incredible cook, she loved to be a host during the holidays, especially at Christmastime, where her creativity for decorating made Holidays special for all. She leaves behind for her family an incredible legacy of appreciation for education, an unbridled support of the arts, and the deep love of family. She will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Jim and Janette Weed, Dawn leaves to mourn her loss two daughters, Lauren Flynn (Kyle), Amory, Olivia Grace Ausbon, Hatley; one son, Dustin Bailey, Smithville; grandchildren, Bailey Grace Flynn, Rhett Flynn, and Amelia Moon Bailey; three sisters, Devy Ferguson (Donald), Smithville, Dena Kennedy, Hatley, and Deandra Smith (Terry), Hatley; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Patrick Brown, Diane Malone, Emily Griste, and many other close friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fletcher and Willie Palmer, her paternal grandparents, James and Anne Laura Weed, Aunt Cleo Boyce; Aunt, Ann Taylor; cousin, John Carl Douglas. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Pallbearers will include Kyle Flynn, Pate Hall, Seth Parker, Patrick Brown, Donald Ferguson, and Terry Smith. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday evening, February 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. On Sunday, she will lie in state from 1:30 pm until the service hour. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
