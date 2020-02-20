SMITHVILLE -- Dr. Dawn Annette Weed, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her residence in Smithville, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS..

