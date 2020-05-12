Billy Charles Weeden, 82, of Ingomar passed away May 9, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany after an extended illness. He was born in Union County on August 18, 1937, to the late Charlie Weeden and Leanora "Toad" Browning Weeden. In these times of our nation, the Billy Weeden family is unable to have a traditional funeral for him. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Vaughn officiating. There will be a masonic service at the conclusion. He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church, where as a youth, he received a certificate for five years perfect attendance in Sunday School. He was also a Mason for fifty plus years. He was a welder for many years and graduated from Itawamba Junior College with a degree in welding in February, 1970. He enjoyed his family, fishing, woodworking, and just being outside. He especially liked to run red fox. He worked in the furniture factory until his health forced him to take an early retirement. In addition to his wife, Lenda Wood Weeden of almost 60 years, he is survived by one son: Charles Lynn Weeden of Cordova, TN; five sisters: Dollie Cook (Luther) of Ingomar, Rose Hamblin (Jimmy) of Cairo, Ruby Smith (Dean) of Center, Faye McDaniel of New Albany, Betty Hogue (Roger) of New Albany; one sister-in-law: Betty Weeden. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: John Weeden; one sister: Joyce Mayo; two brothers-in-law: Bob McDaniel and Gene Mayo. Pallbearers will be Avery Adair, John Weeden, Jr., Terry Hogue, Wayne Hamblin, Charles Browning, and Steve Cook. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
