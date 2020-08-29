Brian Channing Weeden, 26, died on August 13, 2020 in Ripley, MS. He was born January 21, 1994 in New Albany to Melissa Gail Butler Browning and Brian Keith Weeden. He worked at Ashley Furniture. He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother, Melissa Browning; his father and step-mother, Keith and Pam Weeden; his daughter, Skylar Weeden; his son, who is expected in September, Westyn Weeden; three sisters, Nicole Herzog, Ally Weeden and Anna Claire Weeden; three brothers, Wesley Weeden, Dakota Johnson and Jeremy Browning; his grandparents, Joanne Weeden, Joe and Beverly Tucker and Charles and Geneva Browning; his great-grandparents, Melba McMahon and Minnie Tucker; a niece, Joanna; nephews, Gavin, Gabriel and Colin; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, Terry Weeden (Betsy), Wayne Butler (Garrett), Jerry Weeden (Diane), Joseph Tucker (Mary Catherine, Sonya Dendy (Glen), Tonya Weir (Bobby) and Lee Anne Burton (Keith). He was preceded in death by his step-dad, David Browning; his grandfathers, James Weeden and Hollis Butler; and his great grandparents, Less and Mildred Weeden, Horace and Claire Weeden, Roy McMahon, Baxter Tucker and Sue and Malcom Coats. There will be a private funeral service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
