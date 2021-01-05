Veneray Weeden, 86, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. He was born August 8, 1934 in Union County to Berry and Eunice Swords Weeden. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a cattleman and was retired from the furniture business. He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 3:00p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Ingomar Cemetery with Bro. Chris McCluskey officiating. He is survived by his wife, Warrene Grisham Weeden; one son, Narshal Weeden (Donna) of Etta; four sisters, Betty Lane Raines of New Albany, Sarah Carson of Memphis, Gwen Curl of Jackson, TN and Bess Beardon of Tulsa, OK; two brothers, Berry Brantley Weeden and Kereth Weeden, both of New Albany; two grandchildren, Kelsey McCluskey (Chris) and Katie McDonald (Jake) and by one great grandson, Archie McDonald. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matt; two half-sisters and four half-brothers. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag in honor of his service to his country during his graveside service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.