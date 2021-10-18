Wilma Hayes Weeden, 85, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 28, 1936, in Union County, Mississippi, the daughter of Paul and Birdie Roberts Rakestraw. Mrs. Weeden was a member of Center Baptist Church, had been a garment factory employee, and enjoyed sewing, baking, and studying her Bible. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 4:00 P. M. at Center Baptist Church, with Brother Joe Brown, officiating. Pallbearers will be John Moffitt, Bill Smith, Robin Smith, William Haynie, Steve Cook, and Ronnie Palmer. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P. M. until service time, Wednesday, at Center Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of fifty five years, James Weeden, of New Albany; ,her daughter, Nila Toler of New Albany; and two grandchildren, Ryan Toler and Lindsey Toler. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.