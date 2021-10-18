Wilma Hayes Weeden, 85, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 28, 1936, in Union County, Mississippi, the daughter of Paul and Birdie Roberts Rakestraw. Mrs. Weeden was a member of Center Baptist Church, had been a garment factory employee, and enjoyed sewing, baking, and studying her Bible. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 4:00 P. M. at Center Baptist Church, with Brother Joe Brown, officiating. Pallbearers will be John Moffitt, Bill Smith, Robin Smith, William Haynie, Steve Cook, and Ronnie Palmer. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P. M. until service time, Wednesday, at Center Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of fifty five years, James Weeden, of New Albany; ,her daughter, Nila Toler of New Albany; and two grandchildren, Ryan Toler and Lindsey Toler. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.

