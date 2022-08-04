Houston-Betty Carol McGregor Womack Weeks, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born October 30, 1942 in Panola County to the late William Lewis McGregor and Argie Margret Dye McGregor. She was a hairdresser for 50 years, a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Houston, enjoyed traveling and an avid lover of flowers and loved her grandkids. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Casey Smith Weeks, Jr. of Houston, MS; two daughters, Donna Carol Womack Bahlinger Sancillo of Tupelo, MS, Paula Diane Womack of Mantee, MS; one son, Casey T. Weeks (Haley) of Franklin, TN; six grandchildren, Don Colby Bahlinger, Joshua David Sancillo, Levi Womack, Joyner Weeks, Sterling Weeks and Georgia Weeks; one brother, Robert E. McGregor of Vardaman, MS; one sister, Mary Griffin of Houston, MS; one great grandchild, Carter Sancillo. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lewis McGregor and Argie Margret Dye McGregor; a sister, Reita Baird. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkway Baptist Church. Post Office Box 574, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
