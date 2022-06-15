Roy Allen Weeks, Jr., 45, resident of New Albany, passed away Tuesday morning June 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a 2 month illness. Funeral Services for Roy will be at 1 PM Friday, June 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM. Roy was born November 11, 1976 in Isola, MS, the son of Judy Roberson Little (James) of New Albany and the late Roy Allen Weeks, Sr. He received his education from the J.Z. George Public High School in Carrollton, MS and continued his education in the Nursing Program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A member of Linn Baptist Church, Roy will be remembered as a loving son and father who raised his children to respect others. A quiet, giving outgoing person, Roy enjoyed cooking and helping others. Memories will continue to be shared by his mother and step-father, James and Judy Little of New Albany, two sons, Robert Weeks (Aleeah) of St. Climente, CA and Cody Weeks of New Albany, two sisters, Melissa Brown (Richard) of New Albany and Sherry Martin (William) of Schlater, MS, a step-sister, Heather Little, step brother, Jesse Lemar, both of New Albany, his godson, Will Cauther and a special companion, Brad Baggett. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Roy's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
