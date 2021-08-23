Julia "Dianne" Weeks, 70, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. She was born August 31, 1950, to J.A. Smith and Julia Faye Nichols (Clyde). Mrs. Dianne enjoyed gourmet cooking, sewing, planting, reading, and spoiling her cats. She loved helping her husband, Willie Weeks, operate Willie Week's Diner. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley and Mr. Dale Michael officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her four sisters, Donna Coats, Denise Wilemon (Clayton), Phyllis Barnes (Terry), and Melissa Turner; five nieces and nephews, Michael Smith (Shawna), Jessica Coats, Alanah Barnes, Alexandria Barnes, and Kenney Turner; and twelve great-nieces and great-nephews, Mason, Cooper, Jack, Madelyn, Gatlin, Ava Kate, Rhett, Clarke, Greir, Audra Rose, Bauer, and Abbott. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie Weeks; one nephew, Kevin Turner; and one niece, Emily Turner. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.