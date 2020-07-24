Linda Kay Weeks, 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Algoma Homemakers Association, she enjoyed working on crafts and canning vegetables and homemade jellies and jams for the Pontotoc County Fair each year. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church. Linda is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Galloway(Junior Monts), Beth Scott(Harmon Scott), and Patricia Weeks(Earney Sheffield); eight grandchildren, Emily Albritton, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Mycala Bell, Secora Weeks, Cadye Weeks, and Timothy Foster; two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Albritton and Ayden Lavender "Little Man"; her mother, Nina Morrison; her brother, Ed Cox; and several honorary grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Weeks; sister, Annie Mae Tignor; father, L.J. Cox; and her stepfather, Lewis Morrison. Graveside Service will be 2PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Harmon Scott, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Timothy Foster, and Nathan Foster.
