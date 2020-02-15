On Thursday afternoon, February 13,2020, William Robert "Meat Man" Weeks, 72, resident of Ripley, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Weeks will be at 2 PM Sunday, February 16 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Hughey and Bro. Wayne McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner. Mr. Weeks was born March 31, 1947 in Pontotoc, the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Sanders Weeks. He received his education at Ripley High School and was married January 16, 1988 to his beloved wife, Colleen Whitehead Weeks who survives. Affectionately known as "Meat Man", Mr. Weeks was employed as a butcher in Tippah County for local supermarkets that included Big Star and Food Giant for 35 years and in later years was employed with Ashley Furniture Corporation. Mr. Weeks moved with his family to Tippah County in 1962 and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He will be remembered as an excellent cook and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. His love for his family was unending and found much joy in "picking on" his much adored grandchildren. Many memories will be treasured by his family and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again. Visitation will continue today from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 32 years, memories will be shared by his daughters, Kristy Orman and Lisa Noe, both of Ripley, Gwen Mullins (Roy) of Walnut and Tina Smith (Scott) of Clarksville, TN, one sister, Margaret Weeks of Ripley, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a special friend, Charles "Cracker Jack" Terry. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Mathis, one sister, Barbara Perkins and a grandson, Clayton Stewart. "Put it in God's hands and leave it there"--William Weeks The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Weeks family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
