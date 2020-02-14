TIPPAH COUNTY -- William Robert "Meat Man" Weeks, 72, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 16 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.