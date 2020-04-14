Willie Weeks, 69, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born May 1, 1950 to Fate Weeks and Lois Bush Weeks. Mr. Weeks enjoyed poetry, photography, and music. He was Pink Floyd and the Beatles #1 fan. He and his wife of 40 years, Dianne, are the owners of Weeks Diner of Booneville, MS. He enjoyed his job with every ounce of his being. He had a passion for serving and helping others. Mr. Willie was beloved by his family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. The funeral services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife Dianne Weeks; two brother-in-laws, Clayton Wilemon (Denise) and Terry Barnes (Phyllis); two sister-in-laws, Melissa Nichols and Donna Coats; a host of nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fate and Lois Weeks; one sister, Diane Weeks Hamlin; and two brothers, Don Weeks and Jerry Weeks. A drive-thru Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.