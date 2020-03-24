Born on April 26, 1934 to Earl and Bernice Graham in the Fairview Community of Itawamba County Mississippi, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Max Graham, sister Earline Graham, daughter Darla Gunter, and husband Leo Weidert. She is survived by her son Charles Guyton Henry, Jr. of Carrollton MS, son Robin Earl Henry (Peggy) of Greenwood, MS, daughter Lesa Dawn Fisher (Steve - deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO. She has five grandchildren, Chris Gunter of Tupelo MS, Garret Oaks (Claudia) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nichole Loren Henry (Taylor Buchanan) of Greenwood MS, Jennifer Henry of Carrollton, MS, Joseph Henry of Carrollton, MS, and one great grandchild Hansel Oaks of Colorado Springs, CO. Mrs. Weidert enjoyed working in her yard and growing things prior to moving to Golden Age Nursing home. She was an excellent cook and can the best vegetables around. She was especially known for her canned squash relish. She loved to fish and could out-fish the best high-tech fisherman with a simple cane pole. She was an excellent seamstress and quilted many quilts for family and friends. She oversaw costuming the actors for the Barn Dinner Theatre in Jackson MS. She held many jobs in her life but was happiest at running the garden center at a large building supply company in Conway South Carolina. There she could help people fulfill their gardening dreams. She also worked as the hostess at a culinary school in Conway. She was a fighter in life, surviving lung cancer, a heart attack, multiple strokes and heart bypass surgery. She spent her last years at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, MS. The family wants to thank the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for the loving care they gave her.
