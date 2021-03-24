Aaron Eugene Welch, Jr., 83, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26 2021 from 12:00 noon until service time. Burial will follow at Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.