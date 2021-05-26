Judy Ann Welch, 72, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ruben-Chapel Cemetery for immediate family member only! Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.