BECKER -- Judy Faye Welch, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence in Becker, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc., Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley, Mississippi.

