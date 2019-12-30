SOUTHAVEN -- Mario Welch, 39, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Sun, Dec 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sat, Dec 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Community Cemetery.

