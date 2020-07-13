William C. Welch, age 78, was born July 02, 1942 to the late Jeff Lee and Janelle Welch. He departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age. He worked as a butcher in Tupelo and Ripley, MS. William is survived by his wife of 56 years Shirley Welch. Two sons, four brothers , one sister, five sister-in-laws, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
