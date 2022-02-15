Tyelee Weldon, 51, resident of Ecru, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms.Weldon was born May 22, 1970 in Birmingham, AL, the daughter of the late William and Martha Dye Weldon. She was a graduate of Dora Alabama High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Ms. Weldon will be remembered as happy, caring and loving. She had a genuine heart, was an excellent cook and made the best coffee. She in survived by three sons, Skyler Howard of Dora, AL, Michael Howard (Elizabeth) of Sumiton, AL and Jonathan Howard (Jessica) of Jasper, AL, one brother, J.M. Weldon (Karen) of Sumiton, AL, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Weldon and two brothers, Wayne and Wesley Weldon. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
