Richard "Rick" Donald Well, 73, resident of Ashland passed away peacefully Tuesday November 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private service honoring the life of Mr. Well will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Well was born July 7, 1948 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Donald and Pearl Hartje Well. He received his education from Bakersfield California High School were he was a star baseball player and still holds the record for his famous fastball. After being drafted as a pitcher for the California Angles and Los Angeles Dodgers, Mr. Well served as a bartender for 40 years with Jeannie's Westfair Bar in Bakersfield, CA. Sports, weekly night episodes of Wheel of Fortune, and the Sopranos were favorite passtimes. A people person, Mr. Well will be remembered by those whose lives he touched most. Memories will be shared by two sons, Garrett Well(Michelle) and Brett Well both of Bakersfield, CA, four daughters, Erica Well of Ashland, Lisa Halloway, Kristin Brittle(Jimmy), and Haley Pitkanen(Dustin) all of Bakersfield, CA, two sisters, Kathy Stamp(Don) of Bakersfield, CA, and Linda Argo of Placerville, CA, the mothers of his children, Cherie Hooker of Ashland and Eilren Munoz of Bakersfield, CA, and twelve grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Well family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
