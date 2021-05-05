Dorothy Wells Anderson, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Southaven, MS. She leaves one daughter, Nita A. Hutcheson and son-in-law, James Hutcheson, her grandson, Wesley H. Hutcheson and wife, Ginnifer Hutcheson, her great-granddaughter, Blakesley Hutcheson, and her brother, Richard Wells. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Anderson and her brother, James M. Anderson. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11AM at Ecru Cemetery with Bro. Ken Smith officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

