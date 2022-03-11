Autumn Rose Wells, four months, passed from this earthly life, into the hands of Jesus on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The family would like to request that you hug your children and tell them that you love them every day. Services will be Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Cale George officiating. Burial will be in the Wells Family Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother - Taylor Paige Wells (Tyler Thompson); her father - Tyson Wade Harris; grandparents - Joel Wells, Angela Gonzalez, Sherry Moore (Michael), Barry Harris and Glenda Thompson; her great-grandmother - Faye Wells; aunts and uncles - Lauren Rester, Robert Wells, Austin Harris (Kassandra Hamm), Brady Harris, Baylen Moore (Adrienne Hays), Seth Moore, Andrew Moore and Chloe Moore. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elijah River Harris. Pallbearers will be Austin Harris, Brady Harris and Robert Wells. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Justin Childress, Jerrit Gassaway, Doyle Wells and Baylen Moore. Visitation will be Sunday, March 13, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
