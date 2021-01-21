Bobby Lee Wells, 60, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo,MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 at Porter's Memorial Park with the Walk-Through viewing at noon . Online condolence can be made to the Wells family at www.grayson-porters.com .

