TUPELO FORMERLY OF VICKSBURG -- Lee Roy Wells, Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Full obituary will follow. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.