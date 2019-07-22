TUPELO FORMERLY OF VICKSBURG -- Lee Roy Wells, Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Full obituary will follow. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
