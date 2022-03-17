Judy Diane Nash Wells, 78, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A life long resident of Hatley, Judy was born November 13, 1943 to the late Hurston and Mavis Roebuck Nash. She graduated from Hatley School and married Hershell Wells on her birthday of 1963. Judy kept kids in her home for a number of years and also worked at WalMart and in the garment industry. She and Hershell were members of Christian Chapel Church of Christ. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, cooking family meals and working in her yard. She also loved to read a good book and work crossword puzzles. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Hershell Wells; sons, Jace Wells (Rebekah), Hatley and Nikkyle Wells (Ashley), TN; sister, Carolyn Nash Farmer, Southaven; grandchildren, Anna Claire and Jon Wells; nieces, Erica Clark, Deni Carroll, Vicki Williams and Leah King; nephews, Shannon Nichols and Keith Nichols; special caregiver, Charlotte Ritter. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jon Wells; stepfather, Charles Tate; brother, Robert Nash. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 with Minister Bobby Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 11 AM until 12:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
