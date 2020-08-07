Ronnie Edward Wells, 58, resident of New Albany, died after a short term illness Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be private and provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ronnie was born September 13, 1961 in Crestview, FL, the son of the late A. G. and Mary Jo Denley Wells. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and was employed with the City of Tupelo before retiring for health reasons. A man of faith, Ronnie was a resident of Lee and Union Counties for much of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Maegin Rivas (Michael) of Quantico, VA, two sisters, Susan Harrison and Cindy Wilson (Tommy), both of New Albany , four wonderful grandchildren, Eliana, Amiyah, Aiden, and Nicholas, a special longtime friend, Mark McLarty and the mother of his daughter, Linda Mitchell of Blue Springs. The family expresses deep appreciation for the special care given to Ronnie by Encompass Health Hospice of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials in Ronnie's memory be made to TWLOHA.com which is a helpline resource to educate communities, provide hope and encouragement and connect people to the help they deserve. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Ronnie's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
