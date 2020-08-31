Rosa Lee Holloway Wells, 81, of Verona, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born January 17, 1939 to Lois and Bernie Towery Holloway. She loved to cook, and she loved to feed people even more. Whether you dropped by unannounced or you attended a large family dinner, you never left there hungry and you "butter believe" it was always amazing. She loved freshly painted pink fingernails, pink lipstick, silk pajamas, roses, spending way too much time in Walmart, and reading magazines "for recipes, not gossip of course". Above all else, she loved Jesus and had unwavering faith. A close second was her family. She was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal friend to many (as long as she didn't have to keep a secret because she never quite figured that out). She was charming, sassy, and funny; always trying to make everybody laugh with a new joke she heard. She loved making memories and if you knew her, you probably have at least one great story to tell. She had compassion for everyone she met and would always be the first to offer help to anyone that needed it. She was truly selfless with a generous spirit. She was even more beautiful on the inside than out, she was one of a kind. Funeral service was Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Lee Memorial Park She is survived by her sons, Thomas Wells of Tupelo and Terry Wells (Susan) of Mooreville; her daughter, Tangie Blankenship (Russell) of Tupelo; brother, Douglas Holloway (Vicki); sister, Helen Fears; six grandchildren, Candace Blankenship, Lauren Cox, Morgan Taylor (Josh), Kristin Wells, Darby Blankenship, and Lily Blankenship; great grandchildren, Jordyn Smith, Jaxon Taylor, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, and Aspen Cox and special family, Cary Simmons, Kay Wells, Joel Lindley, and Kathy Roberts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chalmus Ray Wells, her parents, son, William Timothy "Tim" Wells, brothers, Buddy Holloway, Dallas Holloway, and Junior Lee Holloway and sisters, Ann Allen and an infant sister. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
83°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 6:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.