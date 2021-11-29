Lavonia Francis Wesson, 95, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born May 11, 1926, in Itawamba County, to John D. "Bill" and Vera Ada McMillen Francis. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing and Mantachie Manufacturing. She married Walter Hoy Wesson on December 9, 1943. She was a member of the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Sher enjoyed gardening and being around her family and friends. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Jan Wesson (Janet) of Mantachie; two daughters, Frances Underwood of Holly Springs, and Kathy Lollar (John) of Mantachie; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hoy Wesson; one brother, James "Bully" Francis; and infant son; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Jeff Underwood, Anthony Franks, Chris Ramey, Ronald Wesson, Lance Wesson, and Phillip Marlin. The family sends a special thanks to Cay Lollar, Dorothy Kerzel, the staff at Countrywood Manor, and Encompass Health for their thoughfullness and kindness. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
