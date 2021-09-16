Wilma Faye Lee Wesson after recently celebrating her 93rd birthday, died at her daughter's home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. On September 9, 1928, Wilma Faye Lee was born. At a young age, she met and married Harold Wesson. They shared 64 years together before his death on August 12, 2011. After 20 years as a seamstress, Wilma retired from Hunter Saddler Manufacturing. She was Baptist by faith. She was a talented quilter and cook who also enjoyed gardening. Wilma leaves behind her only daughter, Carolyn VanBuskirk of Mooreville; one granddaughter, Hayley Harrington, and her husband, Shane of Mooreville; two grandsons, Wes and Van Harrington; three sisters, Dewdrop Emison and Sue Farmer both of Tupelo and Mary Sinnema and her husband, Gerald of North Richland Hills, Texas; brother, Doug Lee and his wife, Beth of Nettleton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Danny and Steve Wesson; son-in-law, Ronny VanBuskirk; and three brothers, Byron, Wayne, and James Lee. Wilma's life will be honored with a private graveside service at Euclatubba Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Kizzire officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
