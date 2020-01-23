Betty Jo Williams West, 82, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born June 19, 1937 in Greenwood Springs, MS to John Williams and Clara Mae Perry Williams. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. She was retired from Wal-Mart and was a homemaker. Ms. West was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary, the Eastern Star and the VFW. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Gwen West Jolly (Dan) of Okolona, MS and Jackie West Mathis (Terry) of Hamilton, MS; two sons Glenn West of Okolona, MS and Lynn West (Leigh Ann) of Hamilton, MS; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill West, one sister Ruth Loden and three brothers Charles, Pete and Herschel Williams. Pallbearers will be Jake West Jolly, Drew Chapman, Jordy Howton, Trey Spencer, Richard Bean, Jason Gilbert, Jon Scott, Donny Melton, Mark Melton and James Melton. Honorary Pallbearers will be all the nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to River Bend Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
