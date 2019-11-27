Charles Ray "Butch" West, 64, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Batesville, from the result of an automobile accident. He was born December 16, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. He had lived in Enid the past 30 years, where he was an active member of the Willow Springs Assembly of God in Pope, MS. He sawmilled early in his life, then ran a newspaper route for the Panola paper. He presently was doing yardwork for the public. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include his father, A.J. West (Kat) of Fulton; his mother Mary Brolin (Ernie), and one daughter, Venessa West, both of Illinois; one son, Jamie West of Florida; one step-daughter, Misty Kidd (William) of Pontotoc; two step-sons, Jackie Kent, Jr. (Amy) of Corinth and Jason Kent (Deya) of New Albany; two sisters, Patty Cassens of Illinois and Renee Willis of New Mexico; one brother, Brian Brolin of Kansas; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded by one step-daughter, Stephanie Kent and one sister, Glenda Owen. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
