David Ray West, 57, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, at 3 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the West family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

