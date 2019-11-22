Gary Lee West, 66, went to be with Jesus on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1953 in Moline, IL to the late Hardy and Jean Maddox West. His family moved to Corinth in 1966 from Little Rock, AR. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 pm at Magnolia Funeral Home and Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12 PM until time of service at Pinecrest Baptist Church. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Pinecrest Baptist Church officiated by Bro. Doug Hambrick and Bro. Jeff Haney. Pallbearers include Kenny Marlar, Larry Ross, Max Taylor, Lynn Lamb, Randy Holland, and Jimmy Timleck. Honorary pallbearers include R.M. Brooks, Bob Paul, Kenneth Elam, Ben Putt, Ken Gunn, Donny Redding and the men of the Saturday morning Gideon's Prayer Group. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Gary was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, Sunday school teacher and served on several committees during his 53 year membership. He was a member of Gideon's International - Corinth Camp and administered their card program. Gary was a partner in Ozone Solutions, a former salesman for Lamar Life Insurance, owned and managed West Tire and Services in downtown Corinth, a former employee of Goodyear, Intex Plastics and ITT. He was a 1971 graduate of Corinth High School. Gary loved his family, especially his grandsons, his Church, helping others and was a spectator of all sports. He loved to laugh and he loved to make others laugh. Gary never met a stranger. He could go to a store for one or two items and not return home for sometimes a couple of hours. If he saw someone he knew, which was almost always, he would stand and talk until someone else he knew would see him and start talking. He never got in a hurry. Those left to honor Gary's memory include his wife of 46 years: Tina Lopez West; his daughter: Stephanie West Michael and husband Marty; his grandsons: Weston Michael and Warner Michael all of Corinth; his brothers: Dan West of Cabot, AR and Dwight West and wife Betty of Broken Arrow, OK; his sister: Kathy Fly and husband J.D. of Madison, MS; his sisters-in-law: Linda Rogers, Ann Butler both of Corinth, Maria Castaneda and husband Roman of Chicago, IL, and Tracy Lopez of Glen Ellyn, IL; his niece: Dana Rogers Payne of Corinth; his nephews: David Rogers of Corinth, Christopher West of Tulsa, OK, Michael West of Broken Arrow, OK, Daniel Hill of Madison, MS, and Brandon Castaneda of Chicago, IL; his great nephews: Michael Payne of Southaven, MS, Eli Hill of Madison, MS; his great nieces: Shelby O'Brian of Broken Arrow, OK, Marlee Rae Seals of Corinth; and a host of other family and friends. Those who welcomed him to Heaven were his Parents: Rev. Hardy West and Jean West Laster; his step-father: Carl Laster; his mother-in-law: and father-in-law: Betty and Santos Lopez; his niece: Jennifer Rogers Seals; his sister-in-law: Susan Emanuelli; his brothers-in-law: Jim Hill, Jimmy Rogers and Kenneth Butler. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideon's International PO Box 1603 Corinth, MS 38835 or Pinecrest Baptist Church Mission Funds PO Box 2489 Corinth, MS 38835. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net
