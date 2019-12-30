Grady "Bud" Clayton West, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, MS. Born on July 4, 1935, he was a son of the late Grady Harvey and Alice Lee Johnson West. Bud was a fun loving man who lived life the fullest. He was a logger by trade and all his life he worked hard with his hands. Bud was of the Methodist faith, he believed in God, and he loved to be outside, surrounded by nature. He moved the Amory area in the late 1970's and in his free time he enjoyed fishing, riding the back roads and whittling with wood. He spent precious time with his family and those memories will be cherished forever. Bud will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his sons, James West, Smithville, Winford Earl "Butterbean " West; sisters, Mary Alice Harris (Ellis), Kate Poole, Amory; brothers, Ray West (Charlotte), Mt Vernon, Harvey Lee West; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends in the Alzheimers Unit at Diversicare Nursing Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret West; brothers, Elvis "Boss" West, James "Bobo" West, and Roy West. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, Amory, MS. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud's wonderful caregivers and friends at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.