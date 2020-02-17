Helen Audrey West, 90, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born September 5, 1929 to the late Troy Merriman and the late Audrey Mitchell Merriman in Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Tupelo Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed gardening,where she was tilling in her garden until she was 90. She loved to sew, going to church and spending time with her family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Fulton Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Marvis Bostick Sr., Rev. Marvis Bostick Jr. and Rev. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children; Larry Adran (Sue) West, Sr. of Claxton, GA, Judy (Jim) Jackson of Mantachie, Timmy (Cindy) West of Oxford, Teresa White of Fulton, Melissa (Greg) Jones of Mantachie, and Bobby Wayne (Misty) West of Fulton, grandchildren; Adran (Bendi) West, Celeste (Chip) Lascu, Clarissa (Jimmy) Sanders, Jimmy Junior (Vanessa) Jackson, Phillip (Nancy) Jackson, Jarred Jackson, Allison (Rodney) Forrest, Blake (Mandy) West, Kaylan West, Chasidy West (Caleb) Clark, Adreanna (Jeremy) McKnight, Lauren Grace West, Emily Jordan Irwin, Alfred Daniel (Stacey) Rollins, Austin (Katie) Jones, Alexandria (William) Vanlandingham, Andrew Jones, Jacob Tyler West, Lindsey Gutierrez,and Megan Kimble, great grandchildren Tanslei, Harper, Lakyn, Lauren, Anna, Julie, Luke, Jenna, Lance, Madison, JD, Marley, Audie, Jac, Christena, Ashley, Adelyn, Elliot, Colton, Jaxon, Kora Beth, Laken, Maddie, Zack, Adian, and Luke, great great grandchildren; Emma, Derek, Amelia, Addison, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jules A. West, son; Ricky West, her parents, grandson; Joseph Rollins, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Rollins. Pallbearers will be Adran West, Jimmy Jackson, Phillip Jackson, Blake West, Alfred Rollins, Jacob West, Matt Ewing, and Jacob Bostick. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
