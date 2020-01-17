Jewell Gosa West, 84, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 10, 1936 in Aberdeen to Thomas Gosa and Velma Garrett Gosa. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. She owned Happy Days Nursery for 25 years and was a teacher assistant in the Aberdeen Schools. Ms. West was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter-in- law Dianne West; one granddaughter Michelle Dauphin (Jack) of Aberdeen; one grandson Jamie West (Tiffany) of Hamilton, MS; two great grandchildren Cody Jackson and Ethan West; one sister Christine Sutton (Charles) of Hamilton, MS and two brothers Kenneth Gosa (Joyce) and Wayne Gosa (Sandra) all of Hamilton, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.C. West and one son Ronnie West. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
