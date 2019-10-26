Jim passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Hospice Care at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born to James E West, Sr. and Deanne Wood West on October 8, 1968. Jim attended Aberdeen High School and loved playing football and baseball; one could say he was very competitive. He was a member of First Baptist Church,. Aberdeen and enjoyed being involved in the youth program. Jim could sell anything;, he was a car salesman and a telephone salesman and he loved to play golf, fish and drag racing. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Survivors include his children, Alisha (Matt) Singley; Trey {Ashley} West; His grandchildren Weston and Hayes Singley and Tucker West; a brother, Scott West and Jim's extended family and his other Mom, Bobbye Lee West, and his other siblings, Charles, Elaine and Mary Beth. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
