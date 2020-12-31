Lee Allen West, 67, went to heaven on December 31,2020. He was born in Tupelo to James Allen West and Helen Thornley West on June 26, l952. Lee Allen spent over 30 years in the Maintenance Department at Milam School, where he was beloved. A lifelong faithful member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, he enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with family members speaking. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will begin one hour before service. Lee Allen is survived by his sisters and brothers and other extended family members. The family will see him again on the other side in Heaven and will have a party. Farewell Lee Allen.
