PEPPERTOWN -- Linda Mills West, 64, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery.

