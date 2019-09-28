Tupelo- Patricia Ann Lothorp West, 76, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Nichols Center in Madison, Mississippi after a short illness. Patsy was born February 26, 1943 to Ernest Gilbert Lothorp and Irene Cook Lothorp in Tupelo. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1961, Patsy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Mississippi University for Women where she was a part of both The Lockhearts and Maskers. She most recently earned her Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi. She spent the majority of her teaching career in Tupelo Public School District and Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. She was an avid learner who enjoyed reading, writing and being creative. As a young mother, she was active in the community and served as Past President for the Tupelo Junior Auxiliary. She grew up at Wesley United Methodist Church. As an adult she attended Calvary Baptist Church, Hope Church and most recently Harrisburg Baptist Church. Patsy is survived by one daughter, Reagan Pound and her husband, Charlie of Madison and her father, Andy M. West of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Jesse Rye Pound of New York, New York, Joshua Charles Pound and Joseph West Pound both of Oxford; nieces and nephews, Kim Weaver of Shannon, Kevin Lothorp and his wife, Kim of Tupelo, Kerrie Gillentine and her husband, David of the Evergreen Community, Michael Lothorp and his wife, Amy of Saltillo and Kristie Lothorp of Pontotoc; several cousins, special lifelong friends and her THS Class of 1961. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Irene Lothorp and two brothers, Jimmy Clyde Lothorp and Eddie Gilbert Lothorp. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jesse Pound, Joshua Pound, Joseph Pound, Kevin Lothorp, Mike Lothorp and Kirk Kennedy. Memorials may be made to Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801, UMMC Mind Center, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.