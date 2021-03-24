Pennee Renee West, 56, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born August 29, 1964, to Kelvy Wayne and Agnes Lauderdale Gray. She was a 1982 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and horses, but her children and grandchildren were her heart and soul. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her mother, Agnes Gray, of Fulton; her son, Allan Nolan of Colorado; her daughter, Amanda Andrews (Joshua) of Ripley; her three grandchildren, Emma Kate Smith, Ava Rae Smith, and Jaidyn Gray Andrews; her husband, Edward West of Mantachie; her sister, Sherree Lynn Ridings (Cary) of Nettleton; and two nephews, Joshua David Ridings (Cassie) of Amory and Jason Anthony Ridings (Caitlin) of Fort Hood, TX. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Gray. Pallbearers will be Allan Nolan, Josh Andrews, Jason Ridings, and Josh Ridings. Flowers are welcome; however, memorials may be made in Pennee's honor in lieu of flowers to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
