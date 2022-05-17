Tamara West, 60, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the NMMC. She worked in medical billing at MD Revenue. She enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping, decorating and celebrating every holiday with her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was always a joy to meet and she had a full love for all. She was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Clark (Darren) of Tupelo; fiancé, John Ray; sister, Trisha Rowland of Zion, IL; brother, Timothy Morris of Chicago; grandchildren, Justin Tyler West, Cayden Christian West and Garrison Mac Hickman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Shirley Morris Rowland; her grandparents. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.