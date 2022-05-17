Tamara West

Tamara West, 60, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the NMMC. She worked in medical billing at MD Revenue. She enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping, decorating and celebrating every holiday with her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was always a joy to meet and she had a full love for all. She was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Clark (Darren) of Tupelo; fiancé, John Ray; sister, Trisha Rowland of Zion, IL; brother, Timothy Morris of Chicago; grandchildren, Justin Tyler West, Cayden Christian West and Garrison Mac Hickman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Shirley Morris Rowland; her grandparents. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

