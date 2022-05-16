Thomas "Tom" Leon West, 85, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. He was the only son of Leon West and Elizabeth Stephens West, born in Tupelo on May 17, 1936. He married the former Inez Stewart of Shannon in July of 1953. Tom attended Itawamba Junior College and then earned his Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. Tom was a dedicated engineer for 42 years at the Mississippi Department of Transportation before retiring in 1998. He and his wife are longtime members of Shannon United Methodist Church. In his free time, Tom enjoyed fishing, his proudest catch was over 50 pounds. He also enjoyed spending time at Pickwick and deer hunting with his best friends. Tom is survived by his wife of 68 years, Inez West of Shannon; two children, Elizabeth West of Counce, Tennessee, and John Thomas West of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Marshall Thomas West and Sarah West of Austin, Texas; nephew, Chris Rose of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Shannon Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice, Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo or Shannon United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
