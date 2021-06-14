Houston-Kevin Dale Westberry, Sr. 65, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born June 7, 1956 in Shreveport, LA to the late James Doyle Westberry and Ethel Elizabeth Smith Westberry. He worked for Prestage Farms. Private memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Moon Westberry of Houston; one son, Kevin Dale Westberry, Jr. (Amy) of Ludowici, GA; three daughters, Hazel Elizabeth Phillips (Jonathan) of Wray, GA, Kathrene Dale Britt (Misty) of Saltillo and Melissa Gail Britt-Clay (David) of Houston; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Lemuel Westberry of Jacksonville, FL and James Halbert Westberry of Fitzgerald, GA; two sisters, Marda Ree Gildon of Heflin, LA and Nina Kay Camp of Bossier City, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances Lenora Creech; two grandchildren, Autumn McKenzie Britt and Gabriella Rose Westberry. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
